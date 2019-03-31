Klopp reveals what pushed Liverpool over the line in Spurs win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims that the Anfield crowd played a huge role in helping his side over the line in their 2-1 win over Spurs.

It appeared Klopp’s side were about to hand the initiative to Manchester City after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s first-half header, leaving the Reds level on 77 points but significantly behind on goal difference.

However, Salah – now eight matches without finding the net – popped up at the far post to head goalwards; Hugo Lloris could only palm out weakly and Toby Alderweireld got himself in an horrendous mess to divert it back past his goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

It was a narrow escape for Klopp’s side, who return to the top of the table with a two-point lead having played one match more.

“I was relatively calm [after the winning goal] because it was a surprise, that situation. I saw the header and nothing else. I had no clue how the ball went in,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“I was not happy we conceded but I thought we needed it a little bit. In the first half we had fantastic chances and scored a wonderful goal. In the second half we looked heavy and couldn’t really play. They changed only a little bit. We didn’t adapt well.

“After Spurs’ goal we started playing again more. We had bigger chances. We compete with the best team in the world [Manchester City] and play against one of best in the world in Tottenham – it is a tough task. It is all good.

“We can play better football but in the first half we had a lot of good moments. In the second not that many but we scored – 2-1, brilliant!

“City last year were champions and are still pretty good. We have to fight like crazy. The crowd was outstanding. They were really here to push us and at the end it helped.

“It is only positive. I said there are 500 ways to win a football game and today was slightly ugly. Who cares?

“I am really happy we don’t have any breaks now. We compete with the best team in world for one position and that is really hard.”