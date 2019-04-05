Klopp reveals why hauling off Liverpool duo helped them win at Saints

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praise his side for their mentality after coming from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St. Mary’s.

Mohamed Salah ended his goal drought in sensational style as Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by beating relegation-threatened Southampton 3-1.

Egyptian forward Salah ran from inside his own half to find the net for the first time in nine games, 10 minutes from time, to help the title-chasing Reds move two points ahead of rivals Manchester City.

Substitute Jordan Henderson tapped home a late third to seal the success after Naby Keita’s first goal in English football cancelled out Shane Long’s early opener for the in-form hosts.

With Pep Guardiola’s City in FA Cup semi-final action this weekend, Klopp’s men will remain at the summit until they play Chelsea on April 14 at the very least.

“It was brilliant, I told the boys we have a good mentality among us,” the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports.

“We were well organised, high pressed, being everywhere, but each ball they cleared was almost a counter, we have to adjust that. They scored a nice goal, not world-class defending but we stayed calm.

“[We] work for the moment, not wait for the moment. After 1-1 at half-time, we went again, the game calmed down then was decided with two outstanding counter-attacking goals. Mo Salah could not pass for his goal, go, go, go and world-class finish. I am really happy with the performance, we knew it would be difficult so winning here is not easy but we did it.

“A few boys need treatment tomorrow, the performance was not top level but it is about fighting. People want us to play like Manchester City, we are unable to do that, we play our own football. We have 82 points now, that is massive in this crazy league and everyone is waiting for us. I am really proud. It is incredible.

“We had to be more lively, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum were struggling with the intensity of the season. Jordan Henderson came on and brought aggressiveness, verbal aggressiveness, we had direction again after that.

“We have to work for it, the moment will come but all three goals were brilliant. It is nice for Naby Keita to score the first to show Southampton it will not be easy for them. After that we controlled it more. It was good, I liked it.

“It is a difficult year for everybody, you need to have 70-75 points for the Champions League and 90-something for the the title. We are in the race and that is nice.”