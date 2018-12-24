Klopp reveals why Liverpool star Salah suffered slow start to season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mo Salah was still struggling with his shoulder coming into the 2018/19 season.

The Egypt international had somewhat of a slow start to the campaign following his 44-goal effort last term, but his goal at Wolves on Friday night took him onto 14 for this season in all competitions.

Klopp has revealed that Salah was still affected by his shoulder problem which forced him off early in the Champions League final, but also stated that the former Roma man is now firing on all cylinders.

“He is young enough to involve a lot more things in his game. It’s not just speed, it’s not just finishing, it’s keeping the ball,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Anfield on Boxing Day.

“But you need your body for that and that was the only problem with Mo at the beginning of the season. Part of his body was still not perfect.

“If you work in an office and your shoulder is not 100 per cent, it’s okay. If you are a professional football player, it just takes 10-15 per cent away.

“He’s still a world-class player but we knew we had to wait until the moment when everything was fine again.”

