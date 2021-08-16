Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is closing in on a new contract following shock uncertainty over his future at the club, according to a report.

The midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround at Anfield to become the lynchpin of Jurgen Klopp’s side. He has made 392 appearances, captaining the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory. However, reports last month claimed that the 31-year-old could leave.

He has two years left on his current contract, but talks had struggled to advance between Henderson and the club.

As a result, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly showed transfer interest.

According to the latest from The Athletic, though, Henderson has got past the barriers and will likely sign an extension.

Indeed, he has struck an ‘agreement in principle’ over a new three-year deal. Intriguingly, he will also have the option to extend that by another year based on how many appearances he makes.

The source also claims that the struggles in talks were not about money. Instead, they involved Henderson’s role in the team and how Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) viewed him.

As such, Klopp reportedly played a ‘pivotal’ role in resolving the ‘complicated situation’.

In fact, Henderson’s future looked a more delicate situation given fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum left as a free agent this summer.

He turned 30 in November and there were fears that Liverpool’s owners had set a precedent with players in their thirties.

Speaking in a press conference last week, Klopp insisted that Liverpool would resolve Henderson’s future.

Klopp offered strong Henderson stance

He said: “It is important but it will happen. We will sort it, however it will be.

“We will sort it out, no doubt about that. It will get sorted.

“I spoke to him yesterday [Thursday] and it looked like [it would be signed], yes.”

Liverpool have also tied Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to new contracts in recent weeks.

Reports claim that Mohamed Salah is another priority star alongside Henderson.

