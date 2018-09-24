Jurgen Klopp has dismissed reports that Xherdan Shaqiri’s confidence will have taken a battering by the Liverpool manager’s decision to withdraw him at half-time against Southampton.

The 26-year-old, on his first start since a £12million summer move from Stoke, had a hand in the Reds’ first and third goals but still had to be sacrificed at the break because Klopp felt holes needed to be plugged and the result had to be protected.

Some pundits believe that will have affected the Swiss star’s confidence, but Klopp was quick to rubbish those claims and insists everything was smoothed over with the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan star at the time.

“No, because I explained it. Now it is done,” Klopp said when asked if Shaqiri’s confidence might have taken a knock.

“It’s not because of his performance, and I’m not worried it will cost his confidence. He is a naturally confident boy, and he will play again. It’s all good.

“I made a decision that I wanted to bring him in to play between the lines. But changing system and not having real time to do it in training doesn’t feel comfortable.

“You saw it. Defensively we are used to jumping from midfield positions, and today that made it difficult, so I made the tactical change, that’s all.”

Klopp changed his formation to 4-2-3-1 to accommodate Shaqiri in a number 10 role and it paid off with his deflected cross resulting in an own goal by Wesley Hoedt, with his free-kick cannoning down off the crossbar for Mohamed Salah to score from close range to make it 3-0 after Joel Matip had doubled his side’s lead.

“It’s just good to have him. You saw the free-kick, it was outstanding. What a ball!” Klopp said when purring over Shaqiri’s display.

“The whole team was not used to the system and as a new player usually you struggle most, but he didn’t. He tried everything, the only problem was defensive.

“Offensively, it was a good idea, but we have to work a bit more on that. He was good, I liked it.”

Klopp admitted that despite the margin of victory, Saints caused his side plenty of problems and said they should lie firmly at his doorstep.

Liverpool have seven wins from seven matches this season, but that record will be put on the line this week as they face Chelsea in a double header. First up is the side’s Carabao Cup clash at Anfield on Wednesday, before the Reds and Blues face off once again, this time in a tasty Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.