Klopp told to ruin Man Utd dream and bring £60m-rated star to Liverpool in hugely-controversial deal from closest rivals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been told the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk is right under his nose and he should make a move to sign the £60m-rated star from fierce rivals Everton before his valuation skyrockets further.

The Dutchman has proved one of the greatest signings in Liverpool‘s history, despite the £75m they paid to bring him in from Southampton still, to this day, sitting as their record-ever signing. His fee will ultimately be beaten by Darwin Nunez due to the add-ons and bonuses owed to Benfica for the Uruguayan striker.

But as far as Van Dijk is concerned, Liverpool will feel his signing has very much represented superb value for money. The 32-year-old took over the Anfield captaincy from Jordan Henderson over the summer, though for the six years he’s been at Anfield, the towering Dutchman has been a leader whenever he’s taken to the field.

There were times last season when it appeared Van Dijk was past his best, but he’s been in phenomenal form again this season, leading Klopp’s side to the summit of the Premier League.

To that end, Klopp recently compared Van Dijk to two Manchester United icons when hailing the player as the best in the world right now.

Despite his stellar return to form, there are suggestions now that Klopp and Co are starting to cast their gaze around the globe at would-be successors to Van Dijk.

His deal at Anfield does not expire until summer 2025, by which time the player will be 34 years of age and his time at the very top may be nearing an end.

Liverpool told why Jarrad Branthwaite should be Van Dijk heir

With that in mind, Liverpool are reportedly looking at signing one of three defenders in January, one of whom is based in Brazil and is already being heralded as Van Dijk’s potential heir.

However, Voetbal International journalist Suleyman Ozturk believes the player best placed to replace Van Dijk is playing across Stanley Park at neighbouring Everton.

And in Jarrad Branthwaite, a player well known to the Dutch media after his successful loan spell with PSV Eindhoven last season, has been described as the “revelation of the season” in the Premier League.

With those in the Netherlands taking notice of his performances for the Toffees – most recently in keeping the likes of Armando Broja, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson quiet during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea – Klopp has been urged to bring him in before his valuation climbs ever higher.

“I think the period in the Netherlands, in the Eredivisie, has been good for him,” he said.

“You mention that footballing ability that was also noticeable at PSV, but I also feel his positioning is unbelievable. In the duels with the Chelsea striker Broja I thought he was very strong.

“Micah Richards pointed him out on Match of the Day, and it was interesting because they picked out exactly the moments that I found interesting, the ones where he doesn’t bite but remains central, just like Van Dijk in his peak.

“That stopping power. He stops and then waits. The timing of his interceptions is special. He has height, footballing ability the timing for interceptions. He’s only 21 years old and in Sean Dyche has a trainer who is focused on defending and organising. He’s developed a few defenders.”

Move would set Liverpool back £60m-plus

At just 21-years-old, Branthwaite’s best years are certainly ahead of him.

Recently given a whopping valuation by Everton, Klopp is being advised to make a move for him sooner rather than later and before his asking price goes above and beyond their reach.

“If I were Liverpool, I would buy him as a successor to Van Dijk,” Ozturk added.

“I really think he is the revelation of this season at Everton in the Premier League. He’s already leader in a defence at a club in big trouble. The fact that at 21 you play in the starting line up in a Sean Dyche team is not easy.”

Branthwaite has already been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United with Erik ten Hag also a reported admirer. And a possible move to Old Trafford would likely set Ten Hag back a minimum £60m were they to make the move.

Such a switch would not go down well with the Everton faithful, but that would be nothing compared to the storm that would erupt were Branthwaite to move across Merseyside to Liverpool.

The last player to make such a move was Abel Xavier, who played for Everton between 1999 and 2002, before joining the Red side, where he played 14 times over a season before departing for Hannover, via a loan with Galatasaray.

