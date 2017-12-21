Klopp sanctions Liverpool loan exit for Leeds, Sunderland target

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly given winger Ben Woodburn the green light to leave the club on loan in January.

The 18-year-old has found his first-team chances hard to come by this season, featuring only once in an EFL Cup tie, despite starring on Wales duty.

Woodburn has Mo Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of him in the wide attacking roles, so Klopp is said to be keen to loan him out to a big Championship club to gain valuable first-team experience.

The Daily Mail reports that Sunderland are one likely destination, given that they are now managed by former Wales boss Chris Coleman, who brought Woodburn into the senior international fold.

The pacy attacker became his country’s second highest scorer when he netted on his debut against Austria back in September.

Indeed Coleman believes that Woodburn has the talent to go all the way, admitting previously: “He has all the attributes to go on and become a great player.”

The report goes on to mention Leeds as the other main Championship target for Woodburn, while Huddersfield and Bundesliga outfit Hannover have also been talked about as potential destinations for one of the brightest prospects in the UK.