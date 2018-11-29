Klopp says Everton are a different proposition to recent years

Jurgen Klopp says Everton are a different proposition this season after dismissing suggestions he will need to rally his Liverpool side after losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have to beat Napoli by more than one goal to ensure progress to the knockout stage having suffered a fourth successive Champions League away defeat – 2-1 at PSG.

Juan Bernat and Neymar, whose 31st goal in the competition saw him leapfrog Kaka as the top-scoring Brazilian, put the hosts ahead before James Milner’s penalty on the stroke of half-time offered hope.

But despite an improved second-half performance Liverpool could not find an equaliser, leaving themselves with it all do in what is certain to be a highly charged occasion in a fortnight’s time.

Klopp was concerned by their slow start in Paris which handed the initiative to their opponents but he will have no such worries against Everton on Sunday, who have not won a league match at Anfield since 1999.

“Come on, it’s a derby, we don’t have to show reaction,” said Klopp.

“If we won 5-0 it would be the same. This game is isolated from the season, it’s a derby, it’s at home.

“Everton are doing really well this season, they are a different cup of tea to the last three years.

“We have to be 100 per cent spot on for a tough one. It’s not about showing a reaction, it’s about carrying on, ‘Go, go, go in the league’, win your home games, win your away games, and that’s it.

“It’s not what I say here, it’s what we show there.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!