Klopp says ‘intensity’ the key in Liverpool win over Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Liverpool‘s “intensity” during their 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah, with a penalty and a superbly-taken individual effort, made it three for the campaign after Joel Matip’s first league goal in 11 months broke the deadlock just before half-time, with substitute Lucas Torreira scoring a consolation five minutes from the end.

“We had enough bodies and legs to put them under pressure,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We had the full-backs really high. The boys did what we wanted them to do and scored wonderful goals.

“The decision about the penalty I think was absolutely obvious. Mo’s third goal was absolutely amazing, but the pedigree of the boys is sensational. Our identity is intensity, and we showed that today.

“What we did really well in the first four games we did today longer and more precise. People talk that our defending is this or that – most of the time it has nothing to do with the last line but how we react in certain situations.”

On not keeping a clean sheet, Klopp added: “I would have loved to have it, but things can happen. They’re a quality side, Arsenal. I didn’t see that many chances, but we were really in charge today and completely deserved the win.”