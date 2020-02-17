Jurgen Klopp reveals coach who has inspired his Liverpool team the most

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed the legendary AC Milan coach who has had the biggest impact on his career.

The Reds are an amazing 25 points clear of their nearest rivals in the Premier League and are closing in on their first league title in 30 years under German coach Klopp.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has revolutionised the Anfield club since arriving in October 2015 and his men, who won the Champions League last season, need just five more wins to claim the title.

Klopp’s focus though this week is the Champions League with Liverpool facing Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

Speaking ahead of the game the 52-year-old said that former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi, who delivered the Serie A title and two European Cups, was his biggest inspiration.

The Reds’ boss spoke exclusively to the microphones of Rai Sport, and his words were transcribed by MilanNews.it.

“The most important coach I learned from is Arrigo Sacchi,” he said.

“For all the things he did with his AC Milan, those things were implemented in our team. When I became coach, I didn’t have time to look left or right but the basis of everything I do is what Arrigo did.”

SempreMilan notes that: “Sacchi managed the Rossoneri from 1987 until 1991, and again for a second spell in 1996-97, winning eight trophies and bringing the concept of ‘Total Football’ – typically a Dutch concept – to Italy.

“His teams were known for playing a highly attacking 4-4-2 formation, as well as zonal marking and the offside trap.”