Klopp sees dream Liverpool signing talk implode as Bayern Munich star opens up on Man City transfer links

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has reacted to rising speculation that he could return to the Premier League in 2024 amid interest in his services from both Liverpool and former club Manchester City.

The Germany forward is a massive talent and a born winner, having won the domestic title in five of the last six seasons. Two of those titles were collected while a Manchester City player, with Sane returning to Germany with Bayern in summer 2020, where he has been a champion in each of his three seasons so far.

However, with his Bayern Munich deal currently due to expire in summer 2025, speculation has mounted of late that a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

The 99-goal winger has been touted as a major target for Jurgen Klopp with his compatriot reportedly viewing Sane as the best player in world football to replace Egyptian superstar Mo Salah, who continues to be the subject of a world-record approach from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

And with the cash-rich Saudis prepared to pay Liverpool a fee of up to £220m to land the 31-year-old, it’s stated the Merseysiders may have little choice but to cash in on Salah given his Anfield deal expires in June 2024.

With a huge wedge of cash in his pocket, Klopp will reportedly target Sane as Salah’s replacement in the side.

However, that reported transfer dream appeared to be placed on ice during the week when it was claimed City would look to muscle in on any move by Liverpool and try to bring back the star, given Pep Guardiola’s reluctance to sell Sane in the first place.

Leroy Sane discusses Bayern future amid Liverpool, Man City rumours

However, Bayern Munich have been quick to spell out their determination to retain the services of the star, who is currently enjoying the best form of his career in Bavaria.

Revelling in his partnership alongside Harry Kane, Sane has an impressive nine goals and seven assists from 18 appearances so far this season.

As a result, Bayern chiefs have been quick to dispel suggestions that talks over a renewal with Sane had broken down were false.

Bayern are reportedly still on the trail of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and it’s been suggested Sane could depart to help fund a move for the impressive Portuguese.

However, speaking to SportsBILD, Bayern director Christoph Freund stated: “Reports of talks not taking place with Leroy Sane over new deal are fake.

“This is the best Leroy Sane Bayern has had so far. He’s one of the players on whom we want to build the future of the team.”

Sane, meanwhile, has also broken his silence over claims he could quit Bayern and return to the Premier League.

And while the 27-year-old is remaining coy on suggestions a move to Liverpool or City could be on the cards, he has been quick to make clear his happiness at the Allianz Arena.

“I haven’t given it [my future] any thought yet,” Sane stated while on international duty with Germany.

“The club wants to have talks, but at the moment I want to focus on this season.

“FC Bayern remains my first point of contact, there’s no doubt about that.”

Since returning to the Bundesliga, former Schalke star Sane has 39 goals and 46 assists from just 135 appearances.

