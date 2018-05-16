Klopp selects Liverpool’s best CL performance of the season

Jurgen Klopp has named the performance which he rates as Liverpool’s best Champions League display of the season.

The Reds have a chance to get their hands on the famous old trophy for a sixth time in their history when they face Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

Liverpool have produced some incredible results this season, with Roma, Manchester City and Porto beaten in the knockout stages and Maribor destroyed 7-0 away from home in the group stages.

But Klopp rates their 5-0 win at Porto in the first leg of their round of 16 match as their finest display in the competition this season.

Explaining his reasoning, Klopp told UEFA’s website: “Because of how we did it.

“Honestly, I have to say we were a little bit surprised when we won 5-0 against FC Porto, because they’re a top team. It was impressive. I was impressed myself, to be honest.

“Then we faced Manchester City, a rival we didn’t want to play against, not only because they are a very strong side, but also because 30 minutes into the game you don’t have the feeling you’re playing in the Champions League anymore. But, of course, it was football of the highest quality.

“We won in a way that seems pretty incredible and crazy somehow.

“We won 3-0 at home against City. And we’ve had the feeling throughout the [run] that we could have scored at least two goals per game.

“The second leg against City was a very difficult game, of course.

“And we conceded a goal right at the beginning of the game. But we showed our strength and were able to even win that game, too. That’s also extraordinary.

“And then in Rome… the two underdogs playing each other in the semi-finals.

“We managed to lead 5-0 at home. The number of goals we scored is simply crazy.

“We’ve scored seven goals twice and five goals twice, too. That’s really [crazy], because we aren’t Barcelona, we aren’t Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

“We aren’t anyone else. We are Liverpool, on the way to becoming a really good team.

“And performing at such a high level is very cool. To summarise, it’s been a crazy ride. But, after all, we’ve earned our place here.”

