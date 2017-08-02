Klopp sends Barcelona another emphatic message over Coutinho

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Barcelona not to waste their time readying another huge bid for Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds have steadfastly insisted all summer that they will not entertain any bids for their star performer after Barcelona saw an opening £72million offer rejected last week.

But Barcelona remain undeterred and reports claim they are willing to go as high as £100million to land their man, especially given they are on the brink of selling Neymar to PSG for a world record £199million.

Reports earlier on Wednesday suggested Liverpool had no option in signing either Barca duo Rafinha or Andre Gomes as part of any package for Coutinho.

And Klopp has now insisted once again that Barcelona are simply wasting their time trying to prise away Liverpool’s star man.

When asked at a news conference what he thought of Barcelona’s interest in the player, Klopp responded: “I can understand that Coutinho is so highly rated, but they can save their energy.”

Klopp’s refusal to sell Coutinho, however, is unlikely to deter Barca, who are expected to formally make their second approach for the Brazilian playmaker in the coming days.