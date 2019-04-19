Klopp sends message to Guardiola, Man City after CL knockout by Spurs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his side would attach just as much importance to upcoming Premier League games against Cardiff and Huddersfield as they will to their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Wednesday’s victory in Porto has secured a glamour last-four tie in Europe, but with Liverpool still locked in a tight title battle with Manchester City, Klopp will not look past Sunday’s game.

“These are all massive games,” he said. “None of them are won before we start.

“Everybody thinks a lot about Barcelona but before Barcelona it’s Cardiff and Huddersfield and it’s exactly the same importance to us as the other games.”

While Liverpool were cruising to a 4-1 win in Porto, title rivals City suffered a dramatic exit from the Champions League when a stoppage-time goal in a remarkable 4-3 epic against Tottenham was ruled out by VAR.

Asked if it could affect the title race, Klopp said: “I’ve no idea, but it was unbelievable, eh? Seeing that I just really felt for them. That’s how it is. Everybody thought the ball was in and the whole stadium is celebrating.

“I know some people say without VAR it’s a clear goal but it was offside in that moment, nobody really doubts that, but that’s tough to take I’m 100 per cent sure.”

Klopp believes Cardiff pose a different threat now to the one they did a couple of weeks ago, having been rejuvenated by a victory at Brighton which has given their survival chance a major boost.

“Neil (Warnock) and Cardiff have gained a lot of confidence in the last game and rightly so,” he said.

“It was a massive game against Brighton, if Cardiff had lost that game then the fight for the league would be finished but now it starts again for all the teams.

“Everything came together and that’s what makes football so exciting. They believe in their chances and I would do the same, so we have to show we are ready for this battle.”