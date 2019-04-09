Klopp sends warning to Liverpool squad despite first leg CL win over Porto

Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool’s players to expect a tough second leg in their Champions League tie with Porto despite coming out on top at Anfield.

First-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to a comfortable 2-0 first leg win as they continued their bid to reach the semi-finals for a second year running.

However, Klopp admitted that Liverpool still have work to do if they are to reach that target.

He told BT Sport: “We are happy, it is the first leg and it will be an intense second game. We scored two goals and controlled the ball most of the time.

“We gave a few too many set pieces away. I think Porto score about 40% of their goals from set pieces. We also saw one or two counter attacks, but the rest of the game we played really well.

“We lost a little bit of direction in the second half, but there’s nothing to criticise, 2-0 is a very, very good result.

“We knew we had to play the second game and we cannot decide the tie tonight, so now we have to go there and fight again.”

