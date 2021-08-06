Liverpool could bring in two new transfer arrivals if they sold struggling forward Divock Origi this summer, one pundit has claimed.

Origi is one of the longest-serving players in the Reds’ team, following his 2015 arrival. But despite showing flashes of game-winning brilliance throughout his spell, he has failed to truly make his mark. Indeed, winning contributions in the Premier League and Champions League have served him well, but have not been consistent enough.

More recently, though, Origi has even struggled for chances to make an impact in matches. Last season, he played only 181 minutes in nine league appearances.

As such, speculation has suggested that he could move on. Wolves have shown interest, but have had an opening £10million bid rejected.

Liverpool want £20million for the 26-year-old. But despite his potential exit, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson insisted that Origi still possesses quality.

“Origi has been a bit-part player for Liverpool but make no mistake, he is a very good player. £20million for a player of his quality in this day and age really isn’t much,” the pundit said.

“He has shown as an impact player off the bench for Liverpool just how dangerous he can be. Over the years he’s scored some really important goals for them.

“Liverpool are trying to sell players on the peripheral which will allow Klopp to go into the market to strengthen in one or two positions with more money than he would have previously had.

“They will obviously try and get as much money as they can for the players that they don’t want and £20million for Origi would be great business. We could then see two new signings.”

Origi earned a new contract in summer 2019 after his three goals from three shots on target helped Liverpool claim Champions League glory.

Since then, though, he has suffered a downturn. What’s more, Diogo Jota’s arrival from Wolves last September has not helped his cause.

Klopp impressed by Liverpool pre-season

Origi has scored two goals in six pre-season games for Liverpool, but he should have had more.

Indeed, he missed a penalty in Thursday’s second 60-minute clash with Bologna.

Speaking after the two games, Klopp picked out Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri as impressive players.

Like Origi, the pair are facing uncertain futures at Anfield – Shaqiri more so after revealing he has told the board he wants a new challenge.