Klopp settles on Keita partner as Liverpool close on £50m Napoli ace

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer after Jurgen Klopp decided he was the man he wants to replace Emre Can, according to reports.

The Brazil-born midfielder is rated in the £50million bracket by the Serie A title contenders and has also been heavily tipped as targets for Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus.

Klopp is currently scouring the planet for a midfielder to partner Naby Keita and replace Emre Can – the latter of whom looks increasingly likely to quit Anfield on a free transfer this summer – and Jorginho’s name is one that frequently pops up.

Now the Daily Mirror claim it is Liverpool who are set to win the race to sign him – thanks to the club’s recently-successful association with Brazilian stars.

The paper claims Jorginho favours a move to Anfield above anywhere else this summer after the player noted the impact of fellow Brazilians such as Lucas, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on Merseyside.

It’s suggested that Jorginho believes a move to Anfield would best suit his game and, should he move abroad, he would settle in the easiest under Klopp at Liverpool.

The report also claims Liverpool are also considering moves for Jean-Michael Seri and Wilfred Ndidi should they fail to prise the £50m man away from Napoli.

Their chances of landing the player received a boost earlier this week when his agent Joao Santos warned Napoli to open talks over a new deal or risk losing him.

“Jorginho has been playing an important role inside the dressing room for four years and is playing the kind of football he likes under Sarri, while also improving,” Santos said.

“Playing in the national team, fighting for the Scudetto, it is clear he has many first class suitors.

“He has two years left on his contract, but soon it will be necessary to start talking about a renewal as later it becomes more dangerous to negotiate and expires.”

ESPN FC pundit Shaka Hislop, meanwhile, recently backed Liverpool to complete a move for the Italy international.

“I think it does (work in the Liverpool midfield),” Hislop said.

“Jorginho has got a lot of interest from all over Europe, including a couple of the big clubs in English football.

“It looks like Emre Can is leaving this summer. His contract is up, negotiations have stalled.

“I think Jorginho is a very good replacement for Emre Can.

“Liverpool will need to get their business done and get it done quickly.”

