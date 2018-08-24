Jurgen Klopp has hailed Sadio Mane’s incredible start to the new Premier League season – and believes the frontman is ready to take centre stage for Liverpool and prove his world-class credentials.

The Senagelese forward enjoyed a brilliant first season at Anfield after arriving in a £35million deal from Southampton in the summer of 2016, but was forced to take a back seat to Mohamed Salah last term as the Egyptian stole the accolades and the majority of the headlines.

By contrast, Mane had a difficult start to the campaign after seeing red following a nasty collision with Man City goalkeeper Ederson – an incident in which the Reds star admitted had affected his confidence.

However, Mane finished the season in fine form and the player has started the 2018/19 season in brilliant fashion, epitomising his confidence with a brilliantly-taken goal in Monday’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, which took his tally to three goals in two games.

And now Klopp reckons Mane is ready to emerge from the shadows after adding the crucial ingredient of confidence to his game.

“Now he’s much more secure that this is his level,” said Klopp. “The players surprise themselves sometimes. ‘Wow, really? That’s how good I am?’ We all need to show our best and get used to it.

“It’s quality. We have to make sure we can show that every week. Who scores the goals is not too important but it was very important for us and very nice for him that he could do it in the last game.”

The new-found swagger in Mane’s game is something Klopp admits to enjoying and he believes his form so far is not only pleasing on the eye but also proof of why he is now such a key figure for the Reds.

“Sadio’s a very consistent player for us. His work rate is great,” said Klopp. “We have a very strange 4-5-1 formation with Sadio as a midfielder, Bobby [Firmino] being a midfielder more or less and Mo being a striker even though he plays in a little different position.

“We talk about the defensive work rate they put in, that’s really important.”

Mane still has three years remaining on his Liverpool deal, but is soon expected to agree terms on an improved contract. A report on Tuesday claimed ‘positive conversartions’ had been held between the player’s agent and the club.

