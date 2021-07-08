Jurgen Klopp has shut down Phillipe Coutinho’s dream transfer return to Liverpool this summer, but he has made two approaches for attackers, according to reports.

The Brazilian left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 for a £142m fee. His hugely-anticipated transfer though has not gone according to plan and he was loaned out to Bayern Munich in 2019/20.

Despite helping them to the Bundesliga title the German champions decided not to make the deal permanent and Coutinho returned to Catalonia.

Last season he did not fare much better with Barca. He started just eight LaLiga games after injuring his knee badly in January.

And it seems as though the 29-year-old has been dreaming of a return to Merseyside for a couple of years.

Sport, via Sport Witness, say Coutinho had his heart set on a reunion with Klopp this summer.

Barca are keen to move him on this summer as they look to recoup some of his transfer fee. Ronald Koeman is also keen to get his wages off the balance sheet.

Klopp though has been having none of it and has ended Coutinho’s “initial dream” to relive his 54 goals and 45 assists for the Anfield club.

The German coach has “closed the door on him” and not for the first time after also reportedly blocking a return for Coutinho last year.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is understood to have registered his interest in Coutinho.

Klopp though does have his eye on some attacking reinforcements despite needing a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Double winger interest

And Liverpool have made an enquiry for Wolves forward Adama Traore. He’s a name who has been mentioned in association with Klopp and Liverpool previously.

Klopp has publicly praised the Wolves winger on numerous occasions but the trail went cold last season after a quiet season from Traore.

Now Football Insider report that Liverpool “have made made contact with Wolves to register their interest”.

The Spain flyer is in the final two years of his contract and his future under news boss Bruno Lage is far from clear.

He was close to agreeing a new deal in October, but negotiations reached a stalemate over money.

There is understood to be a gentleman’s agreement in place that Wolves will let Traore move on if a club of suitable stature make a significant bid.

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has other irons in the fire though. And the Reds are “serious” about a move for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen.

A report on Tuesday suggested Liverpool had been in talks with Malen’s agent Mino Raiola.

And now Eindhovens Dagblad backs up those claims. Elfrink concurs with Voetbal International and suggests now bid has been made, but both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are very keen on the Holland forward.

