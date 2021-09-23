An ambitious Liverpool target seeking a top-end move may not be the right fit for Liverpool. Instead, a proven Leicester performer would be a better bet, according to a pundit.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma clearly does not lack for confidence. The combative midfielder, 25, recently declared himself to be the best midfielder in the Premier League.

He followed that up by revealing his desire to test himself in the Champions League. And while the Seagulls have made a superb start to the campaign, common sense would dictate that objective is more likely to be achieved if moving to a club like Liverpool or Man Utd.

Indeed, Bissouma has been linked with both clubs after going from strength to strength under Graham Potter.

The Express claimed Brighton would command around £50m for the Mali international. Whether a fee of that size would be justified, only time would tell.

But according to former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, Liverpool should be wary of filling their Georginio Wijnaldum-shaped void for the Seagulls star. Instead Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans would be a “better option”.

Tielemans too could be on the move next summer. Trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared Tielemans’ future to be one to watch next summer. The Belgian’s contract expires in 2023 and a sale next summer could be considered if he refuses to pen fresh terms.

“I think Tielemans would be a better option for Liverpool than Bissouma,” Robinson told Football Insider. “Does Bissouma fit the bill for Klopp? I’m not so sure.

“They haven’t got a lot of money to spend, we saw that in the transfer window just gone. Wijnaldum played such a big part for them last season so naturally he will be missed.

“They are light in that area now so I do expect them to bring in another body in that position whether it be in January or next summer. It will be interesting to to see if Liveprool make moves in January.”

Three thrilling forwards on Liverpool radar

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is desperate to beef up Liverpool’s attacking options and is currently considering three possible signings, claims a report.

Per the Mirror, two of those options come from LaLiga in the form of Ousmane Dembele and Marco Asensio. Indeed, Liverpool’s reported interest in Asensio resulted in Carlo Ancelotti passing comment on the Real Madrid star this week.

By the time January rolls around there will be just a 18 months left on his deal. And the feeling is there will be an opportunity there for Liverpool to pounce.

The third name completing the list of Bayern Munich winger, Kingsley Coman. His deal also expires in summer 2023 and reports claim the Bundesliga giants could look to cash in.

Coman is something of a lucky charm, having won the League title in all 10 seasons he’s enjoyed as a professional. That incredible runs includes two at PSG, two with Juventus and the last six with Bayern.

