Klopp slams two huge social media claims over Liverpool duo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded quickly to stamp out two big social media myths about his table-topping Liverpool side.

The Reds returned to the Premier League’s summit courtesy of a resounding 5-0 victory over Huddersfield on Friday; Klopp, though, has stopped worrying whether the season will finish with the Merseysiders holding aloft the Premier League trophy.

Naby Keita opened the scoring with Sadio Mane adding two headers, while the apparently-wantaway Mo Salah bagged an impressive brace of his own.

The victory was secured without the injured Roberto Firmino – and Klopp was looking to rubbish speculation about the Brazilian and Salah.

Asked by BBC Sport whether rumours that Firmino might miss the rest of the season were true, Klopp replied: “Wow! I always tell you: don’t believe three per cent of what’s on social media.

“So, to start with that: I had no argument with Mo Salah. And especially not after the Chelsea game – I have no clue why that should’ve happened!

“And Roberto Firmino is not out of the rest of the season. That’s true, yesterday after training he felt obviously a little bit. He came in this morning and said he feels it still a little bit. So it’s kind of a small tear but we will see.

“It’s Bobby Firmino. So I would say it’s likely that he’s ready for Barcelona, but of course we don’t know 100%. It’s not too long a time.

“But it’s Bobby and he’s a machine, so we will see. We will take no risk of course but it’s good that we show it works without him as well.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!