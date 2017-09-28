Klopp sounds out Liverpool old boy over Norwegian prospect

Liverpool have spoken to Norwegian side Rosenborg about the possibility of signing highly-rated young star Olaus Jair Skarsem, according to reports.

The 19-year-old midfielder is widely-regarded as one of his country’s best prospects in years and has already been earning rave reviews in the Norwegian media.

Skarsem is currently playing in the Rosenborg 2 squad, although he made his debut in 2016 and and is tipped up as a star of the future.

And Dagbladet claims Liverpool have already been made aware of Skarsem’s potential, with Jurgen Klopp’s side asking the Norwegians to be kept updated on his progress.

It’s claimed the Reds hope to secure first option on the midfielder, and hope the fact that former Anfield favourite Stig Inge Bjornebye is Rosenborg’s sporting director will work in their favour.

Kare Ingebrigtsen side won the Norwegian title last year but failed to make it through to the Champions League group stage after a play-off round defeat to Celtic.

It remains to be seen whether Skarsem will feature in their Europa League campaign.