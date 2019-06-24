Liverpool have no interest in signing Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, despite recent reports they are considering triggering his release clause.

Reports in the last few weeks have suggested that the European champions were contemplating triggering Firpo’s €50m buyout.

The rumour seemed suspicious, as the idea of Liverpool spending so much on an Alberto Moreno replacement who would not dislodge seemed unlikely.

The Liverpool Echo say the Reds ‘are not interested’ in Firpo, and that the player has not even ‘been discussed’ by Jurgen Klopp or the club’s transfer committee.

Moreno’s departure means ‘a left-back is likely to be on the agenda before the close of the window’, but a move for reported Manchester United target Firpo – especially considering his massive exit clause – is not in their thinking.

The club are likely to be ‘more conservative’ in the transfer window than recent seasons, with Klopp ‘happy to merely tweak’ his squad and therefore likely to seek a smaller investment as back-up to Robertson.

One such name mentioned is Southampton’s Matt Targett, who is valued at around the £12million mark.

