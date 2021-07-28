Klopp stance poses ‘real problem’ to tempting Liverpool offer for Prem star

Liverpool will make a £30million bid for Wolves forward Adama Traore, but his transfer fee may be the least of the Reds’ worries, according to a report.

The Anfield club raided Wolves in last summer’s transfer window for Portugal international Diogo Jota. He has had a stunning impact, but admitted that he could have done more in his first season. Nevertheless, Liverpool and Wolves have further business ties. Ki-Jana Hoever moved to Molineux in a separate deal last September.

According to the Daily Star, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp now has fresh eyes on Spain international Traore.

Liverpool have had strong links to his transfer before, without ever really progressing their interest. Indeed, the fee has posed problems, with the newspaper noting Wolves quoted £60million 18 months ago.

More recent reports have claimed that Wolves laughed Liverpool off when they said they would pay between £20million and £25million for the 25-year-old.

Now, the latest speculation claims that Liverpool will test the water with a £30million bid.

The Reds believe that several factors have seen Traore’s value tumble in recent seasons. The first of those is his poor form. Following impressive 2018/19 and 2019/20 showings, he only scored two goals in 37 Premier League outings last term.

However, a shoulder injury – another factor – disrupted his progress in 2020/21. Finally, Wolves have felt the financial sting of coronavirus and could be tempted to sell for £30million.

Still, the Daily Star adds that Klopp’s stance on Traore could prove costly in his transfer hunt.

The Liverpool boss initially wants the winger to be an impact player from the bench. However, Traore will not be short of suitors willing to give him a bigger role.

As such, Klopp reportedly faces a ‘real problem’ in his bid to progress with a deal.

Liverpool walk away from transfer

The Reds’ search for more firepower up top has also seen the club have links with Juventus’ Federico Chiesa.

The Italy Euro 2020 star is on loan from Fiorentina, but the Old Lady will reportedly make the deal permanent next summer.

Liverpool have supposedly had a massive bid rejected and have now withdrawn their interest.

Chiesa scored twice at Euro 2020 to help Italy reach the final, where they beat England on penalties.