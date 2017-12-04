Klopp staying positive after providing update on Joel Matip

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has denied reports Joel Matip will miss the entire festive programme and says he hopes the defender will return before the new year.

The Cameroon centre-half was a noticeable absentee at the weekend as the Reds recorded an impressive 5-1 win at Brighton, though the major talking point before kick-off was the makeshit back three Klopp fielded which included Gini Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren and Emre Can.

Liverpool will be hoping that the illness which prevented Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan from starting at the Amex will have cleared up ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Spartak Moscow – but there is a less than encouraging diagnosis for Matip, with reports before hand suggesting he faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

However, Klopp is refused to rule out Matip for so long and he remains optimistic he could return before the month is out.

“He has hurt his muscle. I don’t know how long exactly he’ll be out, but he’s definitely not playing Wednesday,” he told reporters.

“A month? No, I don’t think so. But as always, it’s possible. We have to wait. But it’s possible that it will be shorter. We will see.”

Liverpool need just a point from Wednesday’s game to guarantee progress – but any hopes you had of listening to the match on BBC Radio 5 are doomed.