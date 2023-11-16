Klopp stunned, as Guardiola muscles Man City into contention for major Liverpool attacking target

Manchester City have joined Liverpool in the race for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane over three years after his previous spell at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports in Germany.

Sane has become a Liverpool target in recent weeks as they brace themselves for the potential loss of Mohamed Salah in 2024, more likely in the summer than January.

Bayern only have Sane under contract until the end of next season, which puts them in a vulnerable position while they try to extend his stay.

Reports that contract talks with Sane have stalled have been strongly denied by Bayern, but they will still have to be aware of interest from elsewhere in the 27-year-old.

According to SportBild‘s Christian Falk, Jurgen Klopp’s side have sensationally been joined in the race to bring Sane back to the Premier League by none other than his former employers at Man City.

Bayern bought Sane from Man City in the summer of 2020 after he scored 39 goals in 135 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He has since got 47 goals from 151 appearances for Bayern, with whom he has added to his medal collection, claiming three consecutive Bundesliga titles after winning the Premier League twice with Man City.

His fourth season with Bayern looks set to be his best yet, since he is scoring at an average rate of once every other game with nine goals from 18 appearances.

Bayern to step up plans to keep Sane

And according to Falk, Bayern want to take the opportunity to speak to Sane’s representative, Fali Ramadani, after the international break.

Talks will likely step up in the coming weeks as Bayern aim for an agreement to make Sane one of their top earners.

Falk has concluded that a return to Man City is unlikely for Sane – indeed, not many players across history have had two spells at the club, Shaun Wright-Phillips standing out as a rare example from over a decade ago – but they still seem to be showing some kind of interest in him.

Their plan would be to sign Sane in the summer of 2024 if he is still available by then.

Sane’s specific role has changed since he was at Man City, where Guardiola primarily used him on the left wing.

For Bayern, Sane has more frequently started from the right, cutting in onto his stronger left foot – and it is in that way that Liverpool would look to use him if he was to replace Salah too.

Where Sane would fit back in tactically at Man City – especially since Guardiola has been finetuning a new, fluid formation for them over the past couple of seasons – remains a mystery, and likely will if Bayern get their way by keeping him.

Man City lost attacking midfielders like Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez over the summer, to Chelsea and Al-Ahli respectively, but brought in Jeremy Doku from Rennes to strengthen on the wing.

Perhaps there could still be space for Sane in their squad, which gives Bayern an added incentive to put a stop to their plans.

A new contract could see Sane’s salary increase towards the €25m-per-year (£420,000-per-week) bracket, Falk has hinted.

Theoretically, it would also mean his market value for a transfer would increase, which may end up dissuading suitors like Liverpool and their serial title rivals Man City.

Sane on good terms with Guardiola

Back in 2020, after he had left Man City, Sane denied he had any issue with manager Pep Guardiola.

“Our relationship is good. There was never a point when one was tired of the other,” Sane told SportBild.

“I am grateful for everything he taught me. Pep Guardiola helped me to a very high level.

“He is very meticulous and wants to advance the players every day. He is persistent when it comes to his tactics – but that’s positive, it helped me.

“We even lived in the same building, so we saw each other often.”

Sane has flourished without Guardiola, though, even being named by new teammate Harry Kane as the best player of the season so far for Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern.

“He [Sane] has great pace and outstanding power,” Kane said. “Leroy is probably our best player so far this season. He is fantastic.

“Even today [against Heidenheim on Saturday], when it was 2-2, I had the feeling that he was the player who would lift us up again.

“He is such an important player for us with his skills. Today he made two assists for me again, which is great. I hope we keep this connection.”

Kane’s wishes could come true if Bayern are able to tie Sane down.

