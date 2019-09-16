Klopp surprisingly singles out Man Utd star for special praise

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has somewhat surprisingly singled out a Manchester United star for special praise.

Klopp was commenting about criticism of Reds defender Andrew Robertson’s form for Scotland, with the left-back struggling in Euro 2020 qualifying defeats to Russia and Belgium.

The Liverpool boss was quick to defend his man, while also praising McTominay, who has impressed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

“Scotland isn’t blessed enough to have 20 players from Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh who are all world-class talents,” Klopp told the Mail on Sunday.

“But they have always had a big heart, proper fight, a good defence and could score a goal. At Liverpool we have to create a situation where our team can perform and Scotland have got to do the same.

“Expectations are too high [with Scotland]. It’s not because of Robbo you don’t win. As a left-back, you can’t win a game alone. It’s just not possible.

“He doesn’t have to though because you have other good guys – John McGinn, what a super player he is, Robert Snodgrass, a wonderful player, Scott McTominay has great potential.

“So let them play and let the manager have time to create a style of play, a Scottish style.

“But don’t put the manager under pressure to deliver something so immediately that he can’t live up to it.”

McTominay was in impressive form again as United battled past Leicester 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Solskjaer also heaping praise on the youngster.

“I thought McTominay was excellent,” Solskjaer said.

“He lost the ball a few times, but you expect that because he’s still learning his role.

“He goes into tackles and he’s a leader.

“I wouldn’t want to go into a 50-50 with him! I thought he did excellent all day.”

