Klopp sweats over Salah as Liverpool start 2018 at Burnley

Liverpool’s leading scorer Mohamed Salah looks likely to miss the trip to Burnley after limping off in Saturday’s win over Leicester.

The Reds’ top scorer had to be withdrawn seven minutes from time and he was replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Salah was seen limping off the pitch and manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that it does not look good for the 25-year-old.

“I don’t know exactly at the moment but he was limping,” Klopp said.

“That’s never a good sign to be honest.

“We have to see what his problem was.

“We will see what he can do for the next game.

“After a game the medical department tells me who is available for the next training but this time – because we don’t train we have recovery – they will tell me who is available for playing again and that’s all I need to know.

Klopp could use Salah’s knock as an opportunity to rest the outstanding Egyptian, who took his season’s tally to 23 goals against the Foxes.

The Egyptian has played 1,596 minutes of Premier League football this season – averaging a goal every 94 minutes – with only five other attackers having been on the field for longer.

His absence would be a blow ahead of the trip to Burnley but Klopp knows the 25-year-old will need a break at some point after equalling Roger Hunt’s 1961/62 club record of 23 goals before the turn of the year.

Simon Mignolet will return at Turf Moor as Klopp continues to rotate his goalkeepers.

Defender Alberto Moreno (ankle) could be fit for Friday’s Merseyside derby FA Cup tie but as the transfer window does not open until the day of the game new signing Virgil van Dijk cannot be registered in time to play.

Liverpool squad: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coutinho, Firmino, Mane, Karius, Gomez, Klavan, Milner, Lallana, Solanke, Salah, Ings.