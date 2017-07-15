I can’t woo potential signings through the media, Klopp hints

Jurgen Klopp insists he will no longer talk about Liverpool’s transfer targets as he feels he cannot influence potential signings or positively affect the outcome through the media.

The Reds have so far signed Mohamed Salah from Roma and Dominic Solanke after his contract expired at Chelsea, but are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita and Hull left-back Andrew Robertson.

Speculation also continues to link them to Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, despite the club publicly withdrawing their interest in the Holland international after Saints reported them to the Premier League for an alleged tapping-up of the player.

Liverpool fly out to Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy on Sunday and no further additions are expected before then.

“If whatever would say here would change anything in a positive way, I would.

“It is not important what I say? No. I can’t say anything,” said Klopp after the 1-1 friendly draw with Wigan in which Salah scored in his first appearance.

The deal for Salah cost Liverpool a club-record £36.9million and the club are expected to spend heavy again if they’re to win the race for both Van Dijk and Keita.

But it seems for now, the Reds boss has been burned when it comes to transfer incomings at Anfield.

Speaking earlier in the week regarding transfer incomings, Klopp insisted the Reds would remain patient.

“If any fans think, ‘What are the other teams doing and why are we not doing anything’, I can’t help. Sorry,” he said after a 4-0 victory over Tranmere on Wednesday.

“We cannot buy players because other teams buy players. We do our business as good as we can do it and we are convinced about the way we are going.

“Nervous fans? Sorry, I don’t have to write a message for this. I am not nervous – maybe that is the message.”