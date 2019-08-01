Klopp talks Harry Wilson future after ‘brilliant’ strike in Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are yet to make a transfer decision over Harry Wilson after the youngster scoring a stunning goal against Lyon.

The Wales international starred on loan at Derby County last season and showed another glimpse of his quality with his strike in the friendly win over the French side in Geneva.

Wilson has been handed chances to impress during pre-season, while there remains growing interest in the 22-year-old – who has been linked with both Newcastle and Bournemouth.

However, Klopp is not keen on loaning out the youngster again and would prefer a permanent sale, with the Merseysiders reportedly wanting £25m or they will just retain in the squad for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking after the victory over Lyon, Klopp made it clear that he is delighted with Wilson this summer.

“We are in constant conversations, that’s clear,” said Klopp. “We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy.

“There is nothing to talk about in public about it, so we will see what happens in the next eight or nine days until the window closes.

“He is obviously a really good player and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season; he came back from Derby in a completely different [shape]. That’s a good example of how a loan can really work out – it was for Derby really good and for Harry as well.

“For us as well, which is good. I am happy for him that he could show that tonight again.”

Wilson’s long-range effort in Geneva was described as “brilliant” by Klopp, who admitted that he adapted his attack to fit in the youngster during the second half.

“He played not in his best position, he played left wing and did it really well,” added Klopp. “We tried to set it up a little bit so it is more comfortable for him with positioning and stuff like that.”

