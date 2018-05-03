Klopp talks up exceptional Liverpool but reveals CL doubts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the “exceptional” achievement of his side in reaching the Champions League final.

Despite a chaotic 4-2 defeat against Roma in the Stadio Olimpico the Reds set up a meeting with reigning champions Real Madrid in Kiev next month thanks to a 7-6 aggregate win.

Sadio Mane’s 19th of the season and the rare sight of Georginio Wijnaldum’s first away goal in almost three years were sandwiched between a James Milner own goal in the first half before Edin Dzeko and then Radja Nainngolan with two – including a penalty with the last kick of the game – turned the result but not the tie around.

It sets up a repeat of the 1981 final against Real Madrid, the 12-time winners who have lifted the trophy in three of the last four seasons.

READ MORE

Liverpool ratings v Roma: Sadio shines; Salah silenced (for once)

Klopp, however, was only focused on his squads’ achievement in reaching the final.

“Do we have the widest squad in world football in the moment? No. We don’t have it. That is quite difficult but that this group went to final is exceptional,” said Klopp, who also admitted the match at the Stadio Olimpico was “so wild he forgot the score”.

When the dust has settled on their achievement in reaching Kiev, Klopp will quickly have to remind his players they are still to qualify for the competition again next season.

Liverpool can, of course, do so by beating Real in the final, but their place via a top-four finish in the Premier League is still not secured, with Tottenham and Chelsea still capable of overhauling them.

“All the knocks over the season, and stuff like that and we still have to carry on,” Klopp continued. “We cannot say we are already qualified for the Champions League (for next season).

“We have to play two more Champions League semi-finals in the Premier League, that’s the first job to do, but we have two weeks to prepare for the final and we will use that time.

“I give the boys the night, they don’t drink alcohol, they can stay a little longer awake. They recover Thursday and then we go to Chelsea (on Sunday).

“We cannot go to a Champions League final with nice football constantly being better. We have to suffer from time to time, we suffered no problem with that.

“If we scored a third then the game is decided but we didn’t. That’s our fault. Is there anything to criticise? No.

“These boys go constantly over their limit. Constantly. I’m really proud of that. We have to do it three more times and then we can be part of the Champions League again next season and we can be a good opponent in the final.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.