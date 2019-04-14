Klopp talks up Henderson as Liverpool captain shines in win

Jurgen Klopp hailed the importance of Jordan Henderson after the Liverpool captain was inspirational in the Reds’ victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool showed no signs of letting the pressure get to them in the title race, as they clinched an impressive 2-0 win over fourth-placed Chelsea. Sadio Mane’s opener in the second half was quickly followed up by a sensational long-range strike from Mohamed Salah as the Reds returned to the top of the league.

However, it was Henderson who took most of the plaudits with a man-of-the-match performance, as the England midfielder continues to thrive in a more advanced position.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “I said from the first day I’m here, and I never changed my opinion that he’s a fantastic skipper for this football team, and for this club actually.

“A skipper is not only on the pitch, it’s off the pitch as well. But on the pitch of course he’s a very important player – he was always. There was not one part when he was not important and he played for us so many good games in a position which I forced him to!

“But still, he was very, very important and the last three games I would say, he’s obviously on fire, which is good.”

When asked if Liverpool can win all their remaining games, the German responded: “We have to try at least. We respect all opponents so much. We know about Cardiff’s fight against relegation, so it will be all tough.

“But the whole season we didn’t think too much about it. If we play a game and you’re a player or manager of LFC then you want to win it and most of the time you have to win it and that’s what we try to do.”