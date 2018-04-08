Klopp given green light to move for €125m Coutinho replacement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been given permission to launch a massive summer move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, according to fanciful reports in Italy.

The Reds boss has reportedly targeted the Argentinian playmaker – previously tipped up as a target for Real Madrid and Manchester United – as a big-money replacement for Coutinho, who was sold to Barcelona for £142million in January.

Coutinho’s departure has seemingly not unsettled Liverpool as Klopp’s side on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League and a good bet to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

But Italian outlet Sport Mediaset claims Klopp is already making serious plans to challenge Manchester City’s Premier League dominance next season – and wants Dybala to spearhead brought in to help his side’s challenge to do just that.

Dybala’s form for Juventus has tailed off in recent months and it’s suggested in the Italian press that they could now accept an offer of just €125million (£110million) for the Argentinian forward.

It’s claimed Dybala’s red card in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in midweek cost him quite a few fans at the club and Juve are ready to let him move on for a club record fee in the same way they did Paul Pogba two summers ago.

Liverpool were thought to be targeting Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a £90million replacement for Coutinho, but the link to Dybala would certainly raise some eyebrows.

The Reds’ current record outlay stands at the £75million spent on Virgil van Dijk and Klopp has previously indicated the club’s owners FSG are willing to spend big if the right players come onto the market.

“This club will do what we have to do, the owners are ready for that,” Klopp said.

“That (Van Dijk) was the sign for it but it doesn’t mean we only spend in this category.

“We cannot say the exact numbers, I don’t even know them, but was it £40million for Mo Salah?

“I would say that’s decent money but now it looks like ‘what’s that?’. Everybody asks in Rome ‘how can you do that?’. That’s strange.

“When the player is the right player it is not important how expensive he was. He needs to fit in the team, that’s why we paid the price for Virgil.

“It’s all about timing, doing the right thing at the right moment. If the player is the right player this club will pay big money. If it’s not the right player, if it’s not the value of the player in our minds, then you can’t pay it.”

