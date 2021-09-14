Jurgen Klopp has provided a telling update on the likelihood of Liverpool handing Mohamed Salah a new contract.

The Egyptian, 29, has been Liverpool’s most consistent provider of goals since his arrival in 2017. Salah has been the club’s top scorer across all competitions in each of his four seasons at the club. To the surprise of no one, he has started the new campaign in fine form, bagging three goals from his first four outings.

Salah is in the final two years of his contract at Anfield, and whether his long-term future will remain on Merseyside is beginning to come into focus.

Liverpool kept their transfer powder dry this summer, emerging with a small profit from the window. Instead, the club’s hierarchy opted to renew the contracts of several key first-teamers including Fabinho, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to name a few.

Salah could be next in line, though offering a long-term deal to a forward who will be 30 at season’s end could be fraught with risk.

But Reds boss Klopp believes Salah is the type of player who will be just as effective well into his 30s. As such, he has indicated Liverpool would seemingly have no issue handing out a bumper new deal to the lethal forward despite his age.

“I’ve never spoken to Mo about how long he wants to play,” said Klopp (via the Mirror). “But he has all the things you need to do that (play well into his 30s),” he said.

“He is more physically the type of Lionel Messi, obviously. Similar height and weight, probably, so all these guys need to be lucky with the injuries.

“They were not without injuries but they could always come back from that without any further harm. That is very important.

“You need to be very lucky but Mo has all the things you need and I am pretty sure the way he sees football, he wants to be a part of the game for as long as he can, somehow.

“And there is no reason why he shouldn’t be able to do that. It is about attitude, obviously, you want it.

“I am pretty sure a couple of players finished their careers because they couldn’t be that motivated, they say ‘I want this or I want that but I am not the same as I was a few years ago’. That is why people finish their careers.

“I can’t see that with Mo, I am pretty sure Mo wants to squeeze each day out of his career as well, yes.”

Carragher changes mind over favourite Liverpool attacker

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has admitted that he has changed his mind over who he prefers between Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s attack.

Carragher has previously hailed Mane as the forward he thinks is most influential at Liverpool. On Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Gary Neville reminded his fellow pundit of his original comments.

However, Carragher said amid Salah’s contract uncertainty: “Yeah, I think what I meant by that is you have your favourite player.

“Salah always scored more goals than Mane, he was always the goalscorer. What I’m saying is, you have your favourite player don’t you?”

After Neville pressed Carragher again, the latter said: “Yeah, I’ve changed my mind. He deserves to be one of the highest paid players in the league because he is one of the best players in the league.

“You see some of the revenue that some of the players are getting and good luck to them. He [Salah] deserves that and hopefully it gets sorted as I think he still has another three or four years in him.”

