Klopp tells Leeds what to fear as he responds to Bielsa’s Anfield claim

Jurgen Klopp has told Marcelo Bielsa that Liverpool remain a team to be feared, despite not having the Anfield crowd behind them.

Liverpool begin the defence of their title at home to newcomers Leeds, themselves back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Leeds boss Bielsa has been quick to praise Klopp for his fantastic achievements at Anfield.

“With the work Klopp has done everywhere, that has given him the chance to shine everywhere,” the Argentine said.

“Anything I added would be repeating the praise he has already rightly received.”

When asked if he is a fan of Klopp’s heavy metal football, Bielsa responded with a rare witty answer.

“I’ve not got much culture in music so I wouldn’t know!”

However, the Leeds boss did suggest it may be a slightly more level playing field at Anfield without their vociferous supporters behind them.

Nonethess. Klopp has no intention of allowing his players to take their eye off the ball. He also insists that Liverpool would still be a tough opponent for Leeds.

“I know Marcelo (Bielsa) said Anfield is not Anfield without supporters and he is right, in one way. But it is still Anfield, by the way. It is our home and we are Liverpool,” he added.

“That should not sound like a threat. But they did not play us very often before and it should feel different for them as well.

“We are ready to work hard and make life more uncomfortable for them than any team last year could against them. If we do not we will suffer.

“It is the first game of the season and it sounds like it is a big advantage for Leeds. They waited so long for the Premier League

“Now everything is new and they are fighting for everything. We are champions, leaning back (motioning puffing on a cigar) and we all look at what Leeds are doing.

“We were not doing this and for as long as I breathe we will not be like this. It must be the most intense game Leeds ever had, otherwise we will have more problems than I want to have.”

ISMAILA SARR DEAL TALKS PROGRESS

Liverpool are increasingly confident of signing Ismaila Sarr, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have identified Sarr as the perfect competition for their front three. Liverpool have one of the most fearsome attacks around, but do need to increase their depth in that area.

Sarr has become a major target for Liverpool after Watford’s relegation from the Premier League. The 22-year-old impressed against them when Watford became the first team to beat Liverpool in the league last season.

However, any deal for the attacker won’t come cheap, with Watford said to be seeking £40million.

While Liverpool are said to be happy with the fee, any deal is likely to be put on hold for now.

