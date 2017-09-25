Klopp thanks Liverpool fans for accepting Coutinho again

Philippe Coutinho has been forgiven by Liverpool fans over his transfer request this summer, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes.

The Brazilian was the subject of three failed bids by Barcelona this summer, but it was the player’s decision to email the club a transfer request which hurt supporters the most.

However, with Barcelona’s attempts rebuffed (for now at least) Klopp has slowly reintroduced Coutinho to his side, and the German reckons supporters’ ability to forgive and forget has played a part in his fine form since his return.

Klopp reflected: “It says a lot about the relationship between our supporters and Phil.

“When he came on for 15-20 minutes nobody knew how Anfield would react.

“Anfield pushed and there that’s what I really love in football.

“Maybe we don’t always agree in each moment like people are, but when we have a short minute to think then we remember we are family.

“That’s how they react and I really loved it.

“That helped Phil a lot so he can play football, concentrate on football and he can perform.”