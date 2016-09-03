Klopp: There’s easier jobs than Liverpool, but I love this club

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he has “fallen in love” with Liverpool, saying they were “the only club I could have broken up my holiday” for.

Klopp is closing in on a full year in charge at Anfield, having taken over the reins from Brendan Rodgers in early October of 2015.

The German has overseen improvement, guiding the club to the finals of the Capital One Cup and Europa League, but there have also been difficulties.

After leaving Borussia Dortmund in summer 2015, Klopp intended to take a hiatus of around a year, but admits that he was tempted back into management within a matter of months by the only club he would have moved for: Liverpool.

“I am not saying there was no-one else around,” he told the Daily Mail. “The club would have found another manager, and I would have found another job — maybe an easier job. But I liked this club before I came here.

“It wasn’t a big decision for me. It was the only club that could have broken up my holiday. I had enough offers, I was saying, “No, no, sorry, not now . . . ”, and then came Liverpool. And I know how this sounds, and what people will say, but I fell in love.

“I felt responsible really quickly. It’s like if you are in my inner circle, my family, my friends. I felt Liverpool was both: family and friends.

“We can start with the colour,’ Klopp continues, patting a vividly red sofa cushion. ‘Then the stadium, the people in this club. I am not the sort of person who comes in and says, ‘You — sacked’. That is not me, ‘Don’t like his face, don’t like his face…’

“I like to give first, second, even third chances. We are human beings. If I was judged on my first mistake, I wouldn’t be here.

“So I felt faith, and that is how life should be.”