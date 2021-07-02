Liverpool would have their Premier League rivals seriously worried if they signed Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, claims one pundit.

The Reds have enjoyed a wealth of attacking talent since manager Jurgen Klopp took charge in 2015. The German united Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in 2017 and the trio have scored over 250 goals between them since. While they could well lead the line for a fifth straight season in 2021/22, though, Diogo Jota has added to the mix.

Behind the quartet, however, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi represent a drop-off in quality; Shaqiri may be starring at Euro 2020 for Switzerland, but has struggled for Reds form.

As such, reports have claimed that Liverpool could sell him, as well as Origi, this summer.

As for who could come in, reports have linked Klopp with a transfer for France international Coman. He has become frustrated with his treatment at Bayern, despite winning his club the Champions League in 2020.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Kevin Campbell tipped Liverpool to have their rivals worried by bringing the winger in. The deal would prove a landmark one too, given rivals Manchester United have sealed Jadon Sancho’s transfer.

“Liverpool have had very good players in Shaqiri and the Origi but they want somebody in who can really do something,” he said.

“They need somebody who can really change a game and Coman has proven he can do that. He is a brilliant player and he can hurt teams.

“Yes, he is another wide-forward but he is different to what they have got at the moment. Coman drives at teams. He is hungry to run in behind and hurt teams.

“If that deal was to happen, wow, it would be worrying for the rest of the Premier League.”

Coman scored eight goals and assisted 15 others in 38 games last season. As a result, he earned his place in France’s Euro 2020 squad.

Liverpool have reportedly made a bid for the 25-year-old, but have met firm resistance from Bayern over his transfer fee.

Liverpool get striker transfer blow

Despite their reported efforts to add to their attack this summer, though, Liverpool have only met disappointment.

Ex-RB Salzburg star Patson Daka has moved to Leicester and news on Thursday revealed that Alexander Isak has signed a new deal with Real Socieadad.

Indeed, he now has a much higher release clause.