Klopp tips his hat to Liverpool star and his six words sum up Monterrey win

Jurgen Klopp summed up Liverpool’s performance against Monterrey on Wednesday night with six words, and hailing one player.

The German coach said “all you need is Alisson Becker” after watching two of his second-half substitutions combine to win the game late on at the Club World Cup.

Liverpool’s Brazilian keeper made some vital stops to keep a vibrant Monterrey side at bay as an experimental Reds side, without the ill Virgil van Dijk struggled to play with their usual intensity.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench with seven minutes remaining and netted in added time, stabbing home fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory.

In truth, it was barely deserved against as a Mexican side who gave the European champions plenty to think about.

Despite only having 31% possession, Monterrey had eight shots on target compared to Liverpool’s six, but it will be the Reds who will play Flamengo in Saturday evening’s final.

Klopp said: “All you need is Allison Becker. He was there in the decisive moments. A really hard game and then you can bring on the boys.

“Wonderful goal, great game, super atmosphere. We have no clue about Virgil, we thought he would be fine. We will see.

“We have brought in a few kids and see what we can do line-up wise. We want to play the final and see what we can do.”