Jurgen Klopp has every faith Alisson Becker will settle quickly into the Premier League, after Daniel Sturridge was also given a ringing endorsement by the Liverpool boss.

The Brazil international was, until Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga this week, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper following his £67million move from Roma.

His recruitment is seen as a key piece of business for Liverpool, strengthening an area which has been open to criticism for several years.

Alisson came to pre-season training later than the main group because of his involvement in the World Cup and has played just two friendlies against Napoli and Torino in the last six days.

The Brazil No 1 has already spoken of his desire to impress and Klopp also has no worries about the 25-year-old making an instant impact.

“Just be a goalkeeper. Be yourself, in this case, because he is very calm and laid back – and that helps,” said the Reds boss ahead of Sunday’s visit of West Ham.

“It’s about making the right decisions in the right moments. It’s all good. He’s settled really quick, as if he’s been here longer than two weeks. That’s all fine.”

One player who has impressed in pre-season is Daniel Sturridge, who appears to have safeguarded his future at the club for the time being at least.

At the end of the previous campaign, Liverpool were prepared to listen to offers of £20m for the injury-prone striker but that situation has now changed.

“He’s still here, and he played a good pre-season. He could do a lot of the sessions, to be honest,” added Klopp.

“I can’t remember a bad game off him in pre-season, which is good. I said it 500 times already; when Daniel is fit, nobody doubts him. I do not.

“He’s here, he’s in a good shape, hopefully he can bring that into the season.”

