Klopp to beat Postecoglou as Liverpool get green light to sign top Tottenham target and force Van Dijk positional switch

Liverpool are reportedly favourites to sign Lloyd Kelly in the January window after it emerged that Bournemouth would be unable to resist a lowly offer for the defender, who also figures highly on Tottenham and Newcastle United’s wish lists.

The Reds were keen to add a new centre-half in the summer, only for the Liverpool midfield exodus – which saw six stars depart – force Jurgen Klopp to put all his energies into rebuilding their engine room. As a result, four new midfielders signed, to the combined cost of £145.2m.

The results appears to have given a Liverpool side, who could only finish fifth last season and for who could only qualify for the Europa League, a new lease of life with the Reds currently just a point adrift of Manchester City in second, heading into the last international break of the calendar year.

But with the January window fast approaching and opening for business in just 49 days, Klopp is starting to turn his attentions back towards rebuilding his squad – and his need for a new defender has now seemingly become his No 1 focus.

To that end, Liverpool are gearing up for the departure of long-serving star Joel Matip. The 32-year-old defender is now in his eighth season on Anfield, having served the club for some distinction.

But with his deal due to expire in the summer, his time at Liverpool looks increasingly likely to come to an end.

And rather than sign a totally direct replacement for the right-footed centre-half, Klopp’s plan is to sign a left-sided defender and force club captain Virgil van Dijk into a slight positional tweak from left centre-half to right.

Liverpool told of bargain price to sign Lloyd Kelly

And that’s where Kelly comes into their sharp focus, with the Bournemouth man one one of those rarer commodities of a left-footed centre-half.

The 25-year-old has been on Liverpool’s radar for a good number of years with Reds scouts following his progress for around three seasons now.

He has clocked up some 117 appearances for the Cherries since a move from Bristol City back in 2019, signing a five-year deal at the time.

But with that arrangement due to expire at the end of the season, Liverpool have learned that a bargain fee will be able to secure Kelly’s services.

Per Football Insider, Liverpool will need to pay just £25m to £30m to secure Kelly’s signing. Bournemouth, for their part, do not want to lose the defender midway through what looks a serious scrap for survival.

Kelly has featured in eight Premier League matches under Andoni Iraola this season, seven of which have been starts, with Kelly putting in a solid display on Saturday as they claimed a vital 2-0 home win over Newcastle.

However, despite not wanting his sale, the Cherries cannot afford to lose one of their prized assets for free at the end of the season. As such, it has been indicated to the Reds about the lowly sum it will require to convince them to sell in January.

Now it seems Klopp is determined to push through his signing for what is considered a bargain fee.

Tottenham and Newcastle also want Bournemouth star

As a result, the Cherries are believed to have watched a number of possible replacements themselves for Kelly themselves in recent weeks as they gear up for his sale.

And they will hope interest from other interested clubs pushes his valuation up to the north of his asking price, with both Tottenham and Newcastle also reportedly keen.

Indeed, the pair have also kept a close watch on the Kelly situation as they too look to bolster their defensive options.

Tottenham saw a deadline day summer bid – which involved the offer of Eric Dier in a swap deal – rejected by Bournemouth as they looked to retain the services of the 25-year-old.

At the time, it was hoped Kelly could be persuaded to sign an extension to his Bournemouth deal. But as the weeks have gone on, it has become apparent to Iraola and Co that the former England Under-21 international has his eyes on a lucrative move.

And while Tottenham’s current defensive crisis will bring their wish to sign Kelly back to the top of the agenda, it is believed that the defender prefers a move to link-up with Klopp ahead of Ange Postecoglou.

That will come as a blow for Spurs, who will likely be forced to look elsewhere and possibly force them to spend even more on an overseas alternative.

Newcastle are also very strongly keen, but with money tight, Eddie Howe’s side are likely to put their focus into strengthening other areas of their injury-hit squad first.

