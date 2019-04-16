Klopp to pick from Bundesliga duo as major Liverpool summer signing

Jurgen Klopp will prioritise the signing of a Bundesliga forward as he looks to bolster Liverpool’s attacking options this summer, according to widespread reports.

With Daniel Sturridge poised to leave Anfield and with doubts surrounding the futures of Divock Origi and even Sadio Mane – the latter of whom was again linked with Real Madrid on Monday evening – the Reds are reported to have drawn up a shortlist of two potential targets – and will soon decide which of the duo to move for.

According to reports in Germany, Liverpool lead the charge for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner after the Germany striker indicated he will not renew his contract with the club this summer.

News of Werner’s decision has been confirmed by Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who told Sky Germany: “It’s well known that we want to extend with him, but he’s signalled to us that he does not want to sign a new contract.

“We need to see what’s right for us and for Timo.”

According to the report, Werner’s refusal to extend a deal that expires in 2020 will leave Leipzig with little choice but to cash in on the striker, with a fee of €50m being mooted.

Liverpool won’t be alone, however, in targeting a move for Werner, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also said to be monitoring developments.

Werner has 14 goals to his name this season.

Should Liverpool miss out on Werner, it’s also reported they are one of three clubs in the running to sign Julian Brandt.

According to Bild, Juventus, Real Madrid and the Reds will be competing against each other to land the winger from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season with Leverkusen, scoring four goals and registering an impressive 11 assists and his €25m exit fee is certain to be of interest to Jurgen Klopp, who wanted the player back in the summer of 2017 before the Reds instead opted to sign Mohamed Salah.

It’s suggested both Brandt and Werner have emerged as Klopp’s top two attacking targets this summer, with the Reds boss soon to decide which of the duo Liverpool will make the strongest play for.

Either way, the German media are adamant that the Premier League title chasers will turn to the Bundesliga in their quest to bring in fresh attacking options.