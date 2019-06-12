Nicolas Pepe’s “unorthodox style” and “gangly” appearance make him completely unsuited to Liverpool’s playing style under Jurgen Klopp, according to one of the club’s old boys.

Reports have named Liverpool as one of the main suitors for the Ivorian forward, who enjoyed a stellar season in Ligue 1, scoring 22 times for the runners-up.

Lille’s valuation is understood to be around €80million (£71.2m) for Pepe and L’Equipe added that Liverpool have ‘come close’ to that figure after they ‘moved up a gear’ in the race. Local media, however, believe Liverpool’s reported interest has been fabricated in order to drive up the winger’s price, amid talk that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keen on the 24-year-old.

And with Lille boss Christophe Galtier admitting that the winger will leave the Ligue 1 side this summer, former Liverpool star Nicol – who played over 300 times for the Merseysiders – does not see why Klopp would buy the 24-year-old,

“I really don’t get this one,” Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“Yes he’s had a good season but he just doesn’t look like a Liverpool player to me.

“Pepe is a little unorthodox, he looks gangly. He has got it done, the stats bear that out.

“Unfortunately it is Ligue 1 and I’m not a huge fan of Ligue 1, I don’t think the standard is particularly great.

“Before the season kicks off we know PSG have won the league. I’m not sure of this.

“I’m not sure where it’s coming from to be honest but I don’t think this guy fits in with Liverpool.”

Nicol, however, has encouraged Liverpool to spend the estimated £10m required to land Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge this summer.

