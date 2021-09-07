Jurgen Klopp has been informed that his failure to bring in a new forward this summer will cost Liverpool the chance to win the Premier League title – with one player in particular called into question.

The Reds have started the season in solid fashion. Wins over Norwich and Burnley were achieved without too much fuss, before a battling draw at home to much-fancied Chelsea preserved their unbeaten run.

However, Klopp and Michael Edwards did not exactly spend huge sums of cash this summer. Indeed, only Ibrahima Konate was signed to bolster the defence in a £34m deal.

And instead the focus appeared very much on retaining their best players. As such, a number of new deals were handed out to their senior stars.

However, the failure to add a new midfielder has been called into question, with Georginio Wijnaldum having departed.

But, speaking to talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor claims it is their failure to bolster the attack which will hurt the most. He has also questioned the record of Roberto Firmino and claims his record is appalling.

“They will be in a race, but for me, they won’t win it. They have missed out this transfer window by not bringing in another attacking player,” Agbonlahor said.

“Firmino’s strike-rate is worse than mine, and that’s saying something. He is injured now.

“If you ask Liverpool fans, they will say the same. If you ask ex-Liverpool players, they will say the same. On his Instagram, Jose Enrique said that he couldn’t believe they didn’t bring in another forward.

“If one of [Diogo] Jota, [Sadio] Mane or [Mohamed] Salah gets injured, two of them are going to the Africa Cup of Nations, so you need better squad depth.”

For the record, Firmino has 67 goals in 214 appearances for Liverpool. Agbonlahor, by contrast, netted 73 goals in 322 Premier League games for Villa.

Liverpool told they should have called Saul

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s failure to bolster their midfield, and more specifically sign Saul Niguez, has also been called into question.

Chelsea announced the signing of Saul on deadline day, when he joined from Atletico Madrid in an initial €5m loan.

The Blues have an option to make that a permanent €40m deal next summer – and Kevin Phillips told Football Insider he could have benefited Liverpool.

“Chelsea have made some good signings,” Phillips said.

“Niguez is just another piece of the jigsaw that will push them towards the title.

“I’m surprised Liverpool didn’t go for him. In that area, for that money, he could add some competition in that midfield area.

“I’m surprised at Liverpool’s lack of effort towards transfers. In time we might find out what happened.

“Niguez is a quality player who would have strengthened Liverpool’s squad.”

