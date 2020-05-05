A former Liverpool star has advised Jurgen Klopp to think twice before signing Kylian Mbappe in a £200million deal after it was claimed the France star would not suit life under the German.

The hottest property in world football has been strongly linked with moves to both Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer, but it appears that the French giants are ready to throw their financial might at the 21-year-old in an effort to make him stay.

And that includes guaranteeing him a deal that would likely see him double his already mega £300,000-a-week wages, as per reports on Monday. The move would mean even more people around the world would want to watch Liverpool.

However, Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Mbappe amid doubts one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah could be lured away, though Jamie Carragher warned the Reds back in February about going down that path.

Now those views have been echoed somewhat by Liverpool legend John Barnes, who reckons Mbappe’s qualities are not suited to playing under Klopp and that the 21-year-old superstar does not have all the right attributes to shine at Anfield.

“They’ll need to sign another forward at some point in case one of the front three leaves but it will have to fit what Klopp wants,” the former Liverpool midfielder told the Daily Mail.

“Kylian Mbappe is fantastic on the ball but would he do the other stuff? I’d suggest if you’re a 21-year-old superstar, your attitude isn’t going to change….”

Discussing why Klopp signs players to fit his system, not the other way round and why Mbappe could interrupt that plan, Barnes added: “Klopp signs players to fit his system, not only because they looked great at their previous clubs,” he continued.

“Ninety-nine per cent of people wouldn’t pick [Jordan] Henderson and [Gini] Wijnaldum above Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva or even Jack Grealish or James Maddison, but they work for Liverpool.

“Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri came in for the Barcelona semi-final, their attitude was great and they were physically ready. It shows they were training well, waiting for their chance.

“Jurgen creates that environment. One of the bravest things was letting Philippe Coutinho go and not directly replacing him. Liverpool trusted him.”

Forget Mbappe, Liverpool have their own world-beater in Firmino

One man who Barnes does rate highly and claims is the most important member of Klopp’s forward line is Roberto Firmino, despite the fact his goal contributions always fall well short of Salah and Mane.

“I think he is the most important forward in what he gives the team,” he said. “He gives Liverpool invention in tight areas.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly asked the agent of Timo Werner for more time to consider activating the 23-year-old’s £52million release clause, leading to fears they could miss out on his signature.