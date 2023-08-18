Klopp told Liverpool charm offensive for midfield powerhouse a ‘waste of time’ with agreement reached over bargain Man Utd move

Liverpool have been informed that their efforts to lure Sofyan Amrabat to Anfield could ultimately count for nothing with the player still holding out for a move to Manchester United as his preference.

The Morocco midfielder finds himself a man in demand this summer after some sterling displays for both Fiorentina and Morocco. Having steered the north African nation to a historical World Cup semi-final, he then played an influential role as La Viola reached the UEFA Conference League final.

However, with his Fiorentina deal expiring in 12 months time, a move away is looking like an increasing possibility. To that end, Amrabat has been strongly linked with moves to both Liverpool and Man Utd as the pair look to strengthen their midfields before the window closes.

Of the two sides, Liverpool’s need is undoubtedly stronger. Jurgen Klopp is currently four midfielders down compared to last season following a raft of departures from his engine room at Anfield.

And while Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have signed for a combined £95m, Klopp is determined to bring in at least two more midfielders before the window shuts.

Thankfully, a third signing of the summer is now on the cusp with a deal for Japan star Waturo Endo close to completion.

Klopp, however, is far from done and reports on Thursday suggested he is now making a strong push to bring Amrabat to Anfield. To that end, it was claimed a Klopp-led charm offensive had convinced Amrabat to move to Liverpool ahead of all other suitors.

However, a fresh update from Italy casts serious doubts on Liverpool’s chances of signing Amrabat after all.

And in summarising a series of reports from the Italian papers, Sport Witness suggest that Klopp’s charm offensive may have proved a waste of time.

Amrabat holding out for Man Utd transfer

In addition, il Corriere dello Sport believes the player is, in fact, expecting a move to United this summer. Furthermore, Liverpool, aware that Amrabat’s preference is for Manchester, have now moved for the signing of Endo as an alternative.

With Liverpool seemingly out of the picture and accepting a move for Amrabat will not come about, the Italian media now expects one of three outcomes for the player. And that means he will either move to United – with a late window approach still expected from Erik ten Hag’s side – sign for Juventus, or stay where he is at Fiorentina.

Picking up the tale, Labaro Viola claims Amrabat is ‘waiting’ for the Red Devils to firm up their interest and make a bid for him. While deemed not the summer priority for United (deals for Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana were the more pressing) he remains a player that Ten Hag remains keen on.

With Fred departing, the United boss is very much in the market for a new midfielder. However, with the club now at their limits in terms of FFP, United need to offload at least one more big name before they can finance a move for Amrabat.

Nonetheless, the move to United is one the Italian media expects to happen before the window closes. They claim the player already has an agreement reached over personal terms over the move, with the Red Devils hoping to leave it as long as possible to secure his signing for lower than Fiorentina’s current demands.

As it stands, they are seeking a fee in the region of €30m (£25.6m) for the 26-year-old midfield powerhouse.

However, United hope to secure a reduction on that fee by leaving it late and knowing they can still outbid cash-strapped Juventus and with Fiorentina not wanting to miss out on a sizeable fee.

