Klopp told new Liverpool star is better than classy Tottenham ace, but Arsenal leader gets highest praise

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted upon learning that Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai is better than Tottenham’s James Maddison in the eyes of one pundit, although Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is a step above both players.

Liverpool activated Szoboszlai’s £60million release clause with RB Leipzig in July, allowing them to bring the creative midfielder to Anfield on a five-year contract. The Hungary international has been excellent during his first eight appearances for Liverpool and has netted great strikes against Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Szoboszlai, 22, appears set to form a vital part of the Liverpool midfield with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch for years to come. It looks like that £60m outlay will definitely be worth it for the Reds.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, former Spurs and Villa striker Darren Bent compared Szoboszlai with fellow playmakers Maddison and Odegaard.

“I’m going start Odegaard, bench Szoboszlai and sell Maddison,” Bent said.

When asked to explain his ranking, the pundit added: “Yeah, Szoboszlai’s been very good, I’ll have to sell Maddison, he ripped Arsenal to pieces!”

READ MORE: Liverpool jump Man Utd as Klopp readies bargain move for Belgian midfielder high on Barcelona wishlist

While Szoboszlai and Maddison have both been fantastic this season, it is understandable that Bent has put Odegaard at the top of his list. The Norwegian was incredible last term, bagging 15 goals and helping Arsenal challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Odegaard remains one of Arsenal’s most important players, with a majority of their attacks going through him. Gunners chiefs have therefore rewarded him with a new deal that will keep him at the Emirates until June 2028.

Both Szoboszlai and Maddison will be aiming to match Odegaard’s numbers from last season.

All three players will be in action on Saturday afternoon. Szoboszlai and Maddison will come up against each other when Spurs host Liverpool in North London at 17:30, while Odegaard and Arsenal will travel to Bournemouth in one of six 15:00 kick-offs.

Meanwhile, Klopp has hinted he could extend his stay on Merseyside, while also speaking about Liverpool’s new investors.