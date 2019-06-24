Liverpool old boy John Aldridge has claimed his former side should forget about re-signing Philippe Coutinho – in favour of a move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha instead.

Coutinho has been strongly linked with a move back to Merseyside this summer after not enjoying the best of times with the Spanish champions. The 27-year-old joined Barcelona for £105m which could rise to £142m should various clauses be met.

Liverpool, who knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League as they went on to lift the trophy, are thought to be in the market for a new attacker to put pressure on their front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but rather than bring Coutinho back to Anfield – who tends to operate more on the left side of midfield – Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to go all out for Zaha.

Speaking to the Irish Independent: Aldridge explained: “Coutinho left on a sour note as he forced his way out of the club and while he is a great player, I don’t think Liverpool should blow their transfer budget on bringing him back.

More from Planet Sport: England v Australia: All you need to know

Wimbledon 2019: When is it, who are the defending champions, TV channels, prize money

“None of us have forgotten that Coutinho left Liverpool in a difficult position when he jumped ship mid-way through the season, so we should not give him a simple route back to play for the European champions.

“We all trust Klopp in whatever decisions he makes, but I think adding attacking a top quality attacking option would be the way forward this summer.”

“Wilfried Zaha is the one I think he [Klopp] should go for,” added Aldridge.

“With Daniel Sturridge leaving the club and his huge wages coming off the weekly bill, it opens up the opportunity for Klopp to sign an out-and-out goalscorer who could offer something different if one of the front three is injured or out of form.

“Zaha has given Liverpool some real problems in the last couple of years and Klopp’s ability to turn talents of his type into consistent performers has to make him the kind of player who could thrive at Anfield.”

The Ivorian, who previously played for Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United, has 35 goals in 180 appearances since rejoining Palace. It is unlikely Liverpool will be able to get either player without spending big money this summer.

Arsenal are also thought to be interested in Zaha.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!