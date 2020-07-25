Jurgen Klopp sent a heartfelt video message to Jordan Henderson to celebrate the Liverpool captain being named the FWA Player of the Year.

It was announced on Friday afternoon that Henderson had won the award, just days after he lifted the Premier League title. That was the third trophy he has raised aloft this season, following the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The 30-year-old played a key role in that success, playing 39 games and scoring four goals in all competitions.

The Reds’ performance levels also dipped when he wasn’t available. Two of their three league defeats came in games he didn’t feature in.

And after his contribution was duly recognised by those in the media, Klopp sent his skipper a message of congratulations.

In a video posted by beIN Sports, the German said: “Hi my friend. One of the big questions in football is ‘what makes a proper player? And what is more important – is it talent, or is it attitude?’.

“I think the easy answer is ‘without talent you are nothing, and without attitude you will stay a talent forever’.

“So you are the perfect example that a mix makes the difference. Who would have thought that a young fella from Sunderland to Liverpool with big dream would be one day the best player of the Premier League?

“Maybe you dreamt of it, I’m not sure you thought it would happen. I know you are confident enough to have big dreams. But now is the moment where everybody saw it.

“Everybody saw what a great player you are. Everybody saw what a great personality you are and what a great character you are.

“I know the human being behind the player, you deserve an award for that as well.

“Many congratulations, well deserved. [It’s an] outstanding achievement. What a year you had, what a career so far you’ve had and the best news is there’s still a lot to come.

“I wish you a wonderful day, enjoy the moment because you can enjoy it because you don’t have to play at Newcastle!

“Enjoy the moment and, again, best player of the Premier League – wow!”

Henderson suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s win over Brighton, ruling him out for the remainder of the year.

His teammates will travel to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. A win would see them finish the season on 99 points.

Klopp reveals what annoyed him about Lampard spat

Klopp has also explained what wound him up about his altercation with Frank Lampard on Wednesday evening.

There was heated row between Lampard and the Liverpool bench as the Reds beat Chelsea 5-3 at Anfield. After the game, the Blues boss revealed he felt Klopp and his staff were being arrogant on the back of their title win.

When asked about the incident during his press conference on Friday, the former Dortmund boss hit back at the way his opposite number behaved.

Read what he said here…