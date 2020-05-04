Loris Karius has confirmed his return to Liverpool after revealing he has opted to terminate his contract with loan side Besiktas.

Karius, who joined the Reds in a £4.75m switch from Mainz in summer 2016, does not appear to have any future on Merseyside and will forever be remembered for his huge double mistake in the 2018 Champions League final, when Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Karius was sent out on a two-year loan to Besiktas in 2018 after a disastrous performance in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, with Alisson Becker proving to be a massive upgrade and helping the Reds win the trophy the season after.

Liverpool had hoped that Karius’ two-year spell away from Anfield would revive his career, but things have not gone exactly to plan, and the keeper took to Instagram on Monday to confirm his time in Istanbul was now over following what has been reported as a pay dispute.

“Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with Besiktas,” Karius wrote.

“It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems.

“I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again.

“Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut.

“It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot.

“Besiktas can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support.

“You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way!

“Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club.

“You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Besiktas.”

Jurgen Klopp and Co will now have a decision to make over what to do next with Karius, but with the keeper contracted to Anfield for another two years, they will likely look to sell him off for a reduced fee, or even send him out on loan once again.

As such Karius may instead move back to the German Bundesliga, with Hertha Berlin interested in a move for the former Mainz goalkeeper, while it was reported that Besiktas were ready to turn their attentions towards another Premier League struggler in the shape of Burnley keeper Joe Hart.

Asked if he would welcome a transfer back to his homeland, Karius said recently: “I had great success in the Bundesliga and always enjoyed it. But it [a move] has to make sense.

“The most important thing for me is that the club absolutely wants me, has a clear vision and that both sides have the absolute will to achieve something. Above all, I have to have a good feeling about those responsible.”

Despite his high-profile mistakes during his time at Liverpool, Karius insists he maintains a solid relationship with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and claims he stays in regulat contact with his countryman.

“I primarily text to goalkeeper coach John Achterberg, almost every week. He is my first point of contact. But now and then I also text to Jurgen Klopp, I’m in good contact with everyone. I was never out of it,” he added.

